Tragedy strikes Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family

Young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year and his death case is currently under investigation. His family is yet to recover completely from the shock. The latest news is that six people including five relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family passed away and four others got injured in an accident. The accident took place near Pipra village after their SUV collided with a truck. The family members of OP Singh (Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law) were on their way to Patna from Jamui.

Laljit Singh, Amit Shekhar Singh, Ramchandra Singh, Baby Devi, Daisy Devi and Pritam Kumar Singh passed away in the accident. The family was on their way after cremating Geeta at Bans Ghat. The SUV got crushed after the accident and the bodies were trapped inside. The family of Sushant Singh Rajput is now left in deep shock with the accident and loss of their extended family members.