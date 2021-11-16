KCR’s ‘2nd weapon’ on BJP: TRS Maha Dharna on Nov.18

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has taken out ‘second weapon’ from, his armour after his ‘first weapon’

failed to make any impact on the BJP-led government at the Centre on the issue of paddy procurement.

KCR on Tuesday (today) announced that TRS will hold ‘Maha Dharna’ at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park in Hyderabad on November 18 demanding

the BJP-led government at the Centre to procure paddy from Telangana in rabi season.

KCR held a meeting with all TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday to decide the future course of action on paddy procurement.

After the meeting, KCR addressed the press conference at Telangana Bhavan. He announced that all TRS ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs will

sit on ‘maha dharna’ at Indira Park on November 18.

It may be recalled that KCR used ‘first weapon’ to attack BJP-led government at the Centre last week by holding dharnas in all Assembly

constituencies in Telangana.

But there was no response from the Centre on TRS dharnas.

Irked by this, KCR announced maha dharna on November 18 and warned to intensify agitation further even Centre fails to respond even after

maha dharna on November 18.