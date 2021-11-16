Andhra paying compensation to farmers in same season: CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said his government is paying compensation to farmers affected by natural disasters in the same season.

He disbursed compensation of Rs 22 crore into the bank accounts of 34,586 farmers who suffered crop loss due to ‘Gulab’ cyclone in September 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said Rs 1,070 crore has been disbursed so far into the accounts of 13.96 lakh farmers as input subsidy for the crop loss spread over 18 lakh acres. He asserted that the welfare of the farmers is important for the welfare of the state, especially for the rural economy, as more than 62 per cent of the population in the state depends on the agriculture sector.

The Chief Minister said the government initiated this novel programme to stand with the farmers by paying compensation in the same season for the damaged crops, which is being done in a transparent way after a thorough social audit.

He pointed out that in the last two and a half years, Rs 18,777 crore was credited under YSR Rythu Bharosa, Rs 1,674 crore under Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, Rs 3,788 crore was given through YSR Bima.

The government gave a subsidy of Rs 18,000 crore under nine-hour free power supply for farmers and spent another Rs 1,520 crore towards power subsidy for aqua farmers.

He slammed the previous Telugu Desam Party government for keeping arrears of Rs 960 crore towards paddy procurement pending, Rs 9,000 crore for power bills, Rs 384 crore for seed procurement and said the ruling YSRCP government paid all those arrears.

He said a natural disaster fund of Rs 2,000 crore and a price stabilization fund of Rs 3,000 crore were set up to ensure that farmers don’t face problems. Agricultural advisory committees were initiated at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, mandal, district and state levels to assist the farming community.