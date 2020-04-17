YSRCP turned AP health bulletins into bogus bulletins: Chandrababu

Is AP CM dash board not transparent but only a trash board? Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has termed the State government official COVID-19 health bulletins as ‘bogus and full of wrong claims’ because of the YSRCP regime’s premeditated plan to give false reports to the Central government.

Even the Chief Minister’s dash board is not giving proper reliable data on virus situation which is evident from how its figures are different from those of the health secretary.

Naidu said that CM dash board claimed 11,613 tests as having been carried out in AP day before yesterday but the figure was increased to 20,235 by yesterday. It claimed 8,622 tests as having been done in just 12 hours while health secretary said 16,555 tests were carried out. Whereas, the total capacity of the 7 labs in AP was only 990 tests per day as per the CM dash board itself. Even the total 263 labs in the country could conduct just 27,256 yesterday but AP is claiming that 8,622 tests were conducted in 12 hours.

Mr. Naidu accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of releasing false reports on virus transmission which has created confusion among the people. The total concentration of YSRCP leaders was on getting lockdown lifted and getting local body elections held as early as possible but not on saving lives of people. The government has no right to play with the rights of the people. Ignorance of the CM is pushing the state into a serious health crisis.

Mr. Naidu said that the projects like Vizag MedTech Zone developed by the previous TDP government are now coming to the rescue of people in this Corona threat. When the YSRCP tried to destroy the MedTech Zone, the Centre has intervened and save the Zone by encouraging making of ventilators and Corona kits there. Over 3 lakh personal protection equipment (PPE) kits are being made at Brandix at MedTech now. DWCRA women encouraged by TDP are now making face masks on a largescale now.

Mr. Naidu slammed the government for closing down Anna Canteens which would have quenched the hunger of lakhs of poor families in this hour of crisis. If insurance was continued, it would have greatly helped families of Corona victims. The Real Time Governance project would have served as an effective bridge between people and government.

Objecting to forcible collection of donations, Mr. Naidu said that it was not correct to force women’s groups to donate to CM Relief Fund. Forcible collections were also be taken from single-window chairmen, farmers societies and hospitals. The government should accept only voluntary donations. The government has lots of funds as Rs. 30,000 cr more revenue was shown when compared to the previous year and huge Central funds were also received. But, YSRCP is blaming TDP instead of getting the state government to release funds to strengthen the fight against virus.

Mr. Naidu warned of a great disaster if the government continued to hide facts on Corona cases. The government’s failure was evident behind the deaths of Kurnool and Nellore doctors. The Kurnool doctor was famous as a ‘poor man’s doctor’ but now he became a victim due infection from a patient on account of lack of protection. Medical grade masks and kits were grabbed by YSRCP leaders and workers while doctors and health workers are getting dangerously exposed to infections.