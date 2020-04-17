Kanna demands White Paper on testing facilities

As the number of positive cases in AP rose to 572 with 38 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours, BJP state president Kanna Laxminarayana on Friday shot off a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to come clean on the measures being initiated by the government to contain the spread of the corona virus.

In the letter, the state BJP president demanded that the government come out with a White Paper on how many testing kits were currently available, how many isolation wards were set up, the number of quarantine facilities in the state. He said there are trust issues with the people raising doubts over the number of tests being conducted and the availability of testing kits.

In the past, TDP president and former chief minister had raised concerns and questions over the data shared by the state government saying cases were relatively low due to less testing and inadequate facilities. He accused the state government of suppressing the actual numbers and had expressed anguish over the spike in number of corona cases, stating that AP has reported a 1,021% rise in the cases as against the national average of 222 %.