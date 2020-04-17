Harish Shankar penning a script for Mahesh Babu

Harish Shankar is one of those few directors who also has a talented writer in him. After Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Harish Shankar is on a break and he is busy working on the script of his next film that will feature Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. He says that he doesn’t see Pawan Kalyan from the eyes of a director and he looks at him as a fan. Harish Shankar promised that his next film with Pawan Kalyan will live up the expectations and it will increase the affection for his fans on him.

During a brief interaction, Harish Shankar said that he is busy with Pawan Kalyan’s film and is also penning a couple of interesting scripts. He is busy with a script for Mahesh Babu. The talented director wanted to direct Mahesh for a long time and he is now working on the script. Harish Shankar also revealed that he would soon turn producer and will produce films in association with Bunny Vaas and Mahesh S Koneru. Harish Shankar’s film with Pawan Kalyan is expected to start rolling next year.