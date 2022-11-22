The ruling YSRCP leaders have been using highly objectionable language against those who are critical of the party, including the main Opposition, said TDP politburo member, Bonda Umaheswara Rao, on Tuesday.

Umamaheswara Rao told media persons that after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister the YSRCP leaders have begun using such language which is highly objectionable and unprintable. In fact, Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned into the vice chancellor of the university for objectionable language, he added.

The kind of language used by the ruling party leaders like Kodali Nani, Ambati Rambabu, Malladi Vishnu, R K Roja and Vijayasai Reddy appear to be palatable to Jagan Mohan Reddy as the latter is also known for speaking such words, Bonda Uma stated. The people are closely observing this and they will teach a lesson to the YSRCP when the time comes, he added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is known for unethical and murder politics, Umamaheswara Rao observed and ridiculed the chief minister calling the TDP as the party of filthy language. He further alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have crossed all the limits in hurling abuses at the opposition and wondered how Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed the TDP!

The TDP leader said that the people of the state are aware of the language that the political parties are using in the state. “People know who speaks the filthy language and who is known for it,” he observed.

The TDP leader also said that people were laughing at the chief minister’s statement of blaming the TDP for the filthy language. He advised the chief minister to keep his party leaders under check and teach them not to use filthy language in politics.