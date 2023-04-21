Yuva Galam pada yatra reaches 1000 km milestone

The Yuva Galam pada yatra of TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, touched the 1000 km milestone at Siriguppa Cross of Adoni Assembly segment on Friday.

Profusely thanking all the party activists, who solidly stood by him to reach another milestone of 1000 km, Lokesh called upon his supporters to continue the same spirit till the goal is reached.

”Despite the State Government trying to create several hurdles to the pada yatra, the TDP activists solidly stood by me and supported my mission to end this anarchic rule in the State. I sincerely thank all of them for their support and I also request them to continue the same spirit till we reach the goal,” Lokesh observed.

At least 13 committees are playing a crucial role besides 100 volunteers, in making the pada yatra a grand success. In Adoni town the locals gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of Lokesh and complained to him about the spiralling prices of essentials and other items. Lokesh promised to take necessary measures to control the price rise once the TDP is back in power.

The affected people of Adoni bypass road told Lokesh that the bypass road construction is against the norms of the master plan of Adoni. Assuring the affected that the TDP will certainly stand by them, Lokesh told them that the party will also inform the National Highway Authority of India about the violations. To grab the lands and to increase the prices of such grabbed lands the YSRCP is ready to violate any guidelines, he added.

The Rayalaseema Parirakshana Students Federation leaders met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum in which they wanted permanent buildings for government hostels in Adoni. Lokesh said that soon after the TDP forms the government again, it will initiate measures to check migrations of students and also improve the condition of educational institutions.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claims to be the son of Rayalaseema soil till now, did not take any measures to supply even drinking water for the people here, he commented.

The Mala Mahanadu of Adoni met Lokesh and expressed solidarity with him. The TDP national general secretary said that after the YSRCP came to power great injustice is done to Dalits and once the TDP is back in the government all the measures will be taken to protect the community. The Arya Vysya community leaders also expressed their support to Lokesh.