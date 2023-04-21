AP to have state of the art technology in policy implementation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pay special attention towards introducing state-of-the-art technology in policy implementation in revenue generating departments to improve efficiency and render improvised services in full transparency to the taxpayers.

At a review meeting on revenue generating departments held here on Friday, the Chief Minister said modern technology would help reduce human involvement in the implementation of policies and asked the officials to conduct a study on using technology and submit a detailed report in the next review.

Implementation of appropriate policies would help plug leakages and extend improvised services to the taxpayers besides enhancing the revenue, he said and directed them to pay special attention towards the subject. All departments should improve their functioning by the next review, he said.

He stressed the need to display prominently the contact phone numbers of responsible officials at all Mandal, Town Planning, Stamps and Registrations offices and Village and Ward Secretariats for extending all civic services to the people in transparency. The ACB officials also should be actively promptly responding to complaints from the taxpayers, he suggested.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to take special steps to curb the use and distribution of drugs among the youth by displaying awareness hoardings with toll free numbers at Universities and Colleges. Special programmes including mock drills for preventing drug abuse should be implemented at least twice in a month, he told the officials.

Explaining that the State is better placed than Karnataka and Maharashtra in tax collection showing a growth of 25.29 per cent, officials told the Chief Minister that it has achieved the target up to 93.24 per cent by collecting total taxes of Rs. 51,481crores in the last fiscal while fixing the target at Rs. 60,191crore for 2023-24.

They said targets are being reached by efficient use of data analytics and introducing automation through excellent coordination between various revenue generating departments while keeping an eye on tax evaders.