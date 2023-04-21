Nandini Reddy’s Request to Journalists

While Anni Manchi Sakunamale film glimpses and songs are impressive, the movie team punctuality is testing journalists’ patience. Reputed production house Swapna Cinema is coming up with this romantic entertainer this summer titled Anni Manchi Sakunamale in Nandini Reddy’s direction starring Santosh Sobhan and Malavika Nair.

Recently, the movie team conducted a press meet in Tirupati as part of their film’s promotion and was late to the venue for more than 90 minutes, where the journalists lost their patience. Malavika Nair and Nandini Reddy repeated the same stream of statements and expressed their pleasure in working with Sowcar Janaki. Journalists asked the director to talk about something different rather than repeating the same and wasting their time.

Nandini Reddy has no option left rather than to come up with an explanation for their delay. She explained the journalists that they reached the location a while ago and they rushed to the press interaction after having lunch. She requested them to do some homework like reading and watching some sort of content related to the movie so that they could ask relevant questions and save time.