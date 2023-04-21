Akhil’s Agent Locks A Perfect Runtime

The makers of Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent have upped the game in the last few days. The recently released theatrical trailer received an overwhelming response from all corners. Akhil looked like a beast in the trailer and he was exceptional in action sequences. Surender Reddy’s mark of taking was witnessed all over.

Interim, Agent’s censor is done and the movie is bestowed with U/A certificate. The makers locked a perfect runtime of 2:36 hours. Reports are quite encouraging. While first half of the movie will be highly engaging with a huge interval action block, the second half will be a feast for action movie lovers. The pre-climax and climax portions will be other major highlights.

Alongside Akhil, Mammootty and Dino Morea will be seen as Agents in the movie that will have some unexpected thrilling elements. With no big competition for the movie next week and the optimistic reports, Agent is likely to open with massive collections.