Zee Studios has new plans in Tollywood

Zee Studios is one of the top production houses in the country and the top firm has its hands on distribution and exhibition. They have their own tv channels and floated their digital streaming platform Zee5. Zee Studios acquired the entire rights of Sai Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better and they made decent profits through the film. The film released in theatres and headed for pay-per-view release soon on Zee Plex. Zee Studios acquired the entire rights of Sai Tej’s upcoming film Republic. The film is announced for October 1st release.

Zee Studios is joining hands with several Tollywood production houses as co-producers and they would hold the entire rights of the projects. Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju is the first project of such kind. The production house is also finalizing scripts to produce small-budget films with newcomers and young filmmakers. Apart from this, Zee is also in plans to float distribution houses across the Telugu states and release their films through their own distributors. Zee Studios has big plans in Telugu cinema in the coming years.