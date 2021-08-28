Megastar reuniting Tollywood for YS Jagan’s meet

A crucial meeting of Tollywood celebrities with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is planned to discuss about the ticket prices GO and it is scheduled to take place in the first week of September. A series of meetings took place in the residence of Chiranjeevi to discuss the issues to be placed before YS Jagan. Chiranjeevi called up most of the Tollywood actors and wanted them to be present for the crucial meeting. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Nani, Naga Chaitanya Rana Daggubati and others are expected to fly to Amaravati to meet YS Jagan.

Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Gemini Kiran, Koratala Siva, Meher Ramesh and others will too be present for the meeting. A new GO with the revised ticket prices is expected to be out before the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend. If things go as per the plan, there would be a bunch of releases in September and October.