10 South Remakes going to Bollywood

Bollywood filmmakers kept a special focus on South Indian films. The barrier of language is vanishing. Bollywood filmmakers are heading to remake the successful South Indian movies. Here are the upcoming South films which will release soon in Hindi.

Jersey: After the super success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor featured in the remake of Tollywood emotional film Jersey which is set in the backdrop of cricket. Gautam Tinnanuri who directed the original directed the film. Jersey will hit the screens this year if the pandemic calms down. Dil Raju and Allu Aravind produced the film jointly.

Vikram Vedha: Tamil critically acclaimed film Vikram Vedham is now remade in Hindi with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The film starts rolling soon and it will release next year.

Soorarai Pottru: Suriya made a strong comeback with Soorarai Pottru and the film received critical acclaim. The film will soon be remade in Hindi and Akshay Kumar will play the lead role in the movie. Suriya along with Abundantia Entertainment will produce the film. Sudha Kongara will direct the project.

HIT: Natural Star Nani produced a crime thriller titled HIT. Tollywood producer Dil Raju acquired the remake rights and he will remake the film with Rajkummar Rao playing the lead role. Sailesh Kolanu who directed the original will helm the project.

Naandhi: Allari Naresh is back with a bang with Naandhi, a social drama laced with a crime backdrop. Dil Raju acquired the remake rights of the film and he will produce the film along with Ajay Devgn. The lead actor is yet to be announced

Master: Vijay’s recent offering Master will be made in Hindi with Salman Khan in the lead role and an official announcement is awaited.

Anniyan: Top director Shankar will remake his blockbuster film Anniyan next year and Ranveer Singh signed the film already. Pen Studios will bankroll this prestigious remake.

Chatrapathi: Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of Chatrapathi. The shoot started recently and the film releases next year. VV Vinayak is the director and Pen Studios are the producers.

Khaidi: Karthi’s super hit film Khaidi will soon be remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the lead role. More details about the project will be announced soon.

Ratsasan: Akshay Kumar is on the board for the remake of Tamil thriller Ratsasan. The film commences shoot soon and it will release next year.