101 Jillala Andagadu release pushed to September 3

101 Jillala Andagadu, a comedy entertainer starring Srinivas Avasarala and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles, was set to see the light of the day on August 27.

However, the makers have now decided to release the movie on September 3. Since some other movies are hitting the screens on August 27, it has been decied to delay the release of 101 Jillala Andagadu a bit to ensure healthy environment in the industry.

The film which has script by Srinivas Avasarala himself is helmed by Rachakonda Vidyasagar. The movie is bankrolled by Shirish, Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu.

It will be presented by ‘Dil’ Raju and Krish Jagarlamudi on Sri Venkateswara Creations and First Frame Entertainments banner.

The flick has music by Shakthikanth Karthick, cinematography by Raam and editing by Kiran Ganti. Bhaskara Bhatla and Sri Vishwa have penned the lyrics.