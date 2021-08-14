Jagan planning to replace 18 ministers?

Is YS Jagan planning to reshuffle his council of ministers during Vijayadasami festival? YSRCP insiders say, Jagan might effect changes in his cabinet during the festive season. If sources are to be believed, at least 18 of the 25 ministers would be changed. Sources say that Jagan would rejig his cabinet taking into account social and communal balance.

As many as 23 of the 25 ministers have completed two-and-a-half years. The other two ministers were appointed after Mopidevi Venkat Ramana and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose were sent to the Rajya sabha. Sources say that some of the ministers would be continued but at least 18 of them would be replaced.

There is a general dissatisfaction among the Reddy community, the community to which YS Jagan himself belongs, about being under-represented in the AP Cabinet. Key leaders like Karunakar Reddy, Roja and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy have been omitted. Some of them are said to be unhappy about being omitted. Sources say, this has been done to ensure that there is adequate representation to SC, ST , BC and minorities.

According to YSRCP sources, Jagan may have to replace the existing ministers with leaders from the same community as that of the outgoing ministers. Thus, an SC will have to be replaced by an SC. This might still leave the Reddy community unhappy. But, that’s one calculated risk that YS Jagan may have to take. Sources say that Jagan is planning to talk to the leaders from his community to wait for some more time.