KCR gives ‘cabinet rank’ to TRS Dalit MLA

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao who is giving utmost prominence to Dalits of late with the announcement of Dalit Bandhu scheme has accorded ‘cabinet minister rank’ to TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan on Saturday (today).

The Telangana government on Saturday issued a GO according cabinet minister rank to Rasamayi Balakishan, who is the chairman of Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi. He was appointed as chairman for a period of three years on July 13, 2021.

Rasamayi Balakishan is famous for “Dhoom Dhaam” programmes organised during Telagnana statehood agitation. His songs and performance on state had ignited Telangana sentiment and statehood agitations between 2001 and 2014.

Balakishan represents Manakondur constituency in Undivided Karimnagar district.

By according cabinet rank to Rasamayi, KCR tried to kill two birds with one stone.

Rasamayi is a dalit as well as hails from Karimnagar district, under which Huzurabad falls, which is going for bypoll soon.

KCR will also launch Dalit Bandhu scheme on August 16 at Huzurabad to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to each Dalit family in Huzurabad constituency at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore to cover 20,000 families.