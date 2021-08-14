Breaking: Megastar and Team to meet YS Jagan

The new ticket GO issued by the government of Andhra Pradesh turned out to be the new hurdle for Telugu cinema apart from the coronavirus pandemic. Though the theatres are asked to reopen and screen films, none of the filmmakers of medium and big-budget films are ready to release their films at this minimal ticket pricing. Several bigwigs of Telugu cinema have been trying hard to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and discuss the revision of the ticket prices.

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with a team of celebrities of Tollywood will meet YS Jagan in the last week of August and discuss about the issue. YS Jagan granted appointment for the celebrities and this crucial meeting will decide the fate of Telugu cinema. Before this, Chiranjeevi along with the celebrities will meet to discuss the issues that should be discussed with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The film fraternity is expecting a positive move from YS Jagan.