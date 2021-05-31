14 Reels Plus Vs Sharwanand : Producer’s version

It is known that, hero Sharwanand sent notices to producers of his last film Sreekaram over his pending remuneration.

Earlier it was said that producers of 14 Reels Plus offered post-dated cheques for the remaining amount of Rs 2 crore But buzz in the industry is that the actual amount is only 1 Crore.

Furthermore, the producers due to financial crunch under current unfavourable situations requested Sharwanand to give them little more time till the pandemic situations become stable & normal. But the actor was reluctant & deposited the cheques.

Sources close to 14 Reels say that though the producers had every right to deny the remaining part of remuneration as the Movie Artists Association very clearly said that all Artists are willing to reduce 20% of remuneration because of the current pandemic situations which makes the balance Nil towards Sharwanand’s remuneration.But still the producers didn’t want any controversies & obliged to pay the balance as the hero insisted.

Now the producers of 14 Reels Plus are deeply upset with the behaviour of the hero & more so because of the false claims being circulated by his camp.