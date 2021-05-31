Sonu Sood to sponsor Dead Body Freezer Boxes

The humanitarian work and the charity of Sonu Sood were widely appreciated by the people of the country. Several people who are in need are approaching Sonu Sood and the top actor is trying his best to help the needy. The actor who arranged oxygen concentrators for the needy is now all set to sponsor dead body freezer boxes for some of the villages of Telugu states. The actor received hundreds of requests for the same and he decided to donate dead body freezer boxes for the villages of Sanikireddy Palli, Aushapur, Bonkur, Orvakal, Maddikera and others.

Several village Sarpanchs approached Sonu Sood for help as there is a huge crisis for the freezer boxes. Sonu Sood promised to deliver the freezer boxes for the above villages. Sonu is also meeting several people in his Mumbai residence on a regular basis and his team is responding swiftly on an immediate basis as per the instructions of the top actor.