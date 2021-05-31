Sharwanand charging no remuneration for his next

Sharwanand is one of the finest actors of Telugu cinema among the young actors. He prefers to stay away from controversies and he is a man with a golden heart says his close friends. The actor also shares a great bonding with several top actors, directors and producers of Telugu cinema. A news broke out that Sharwanand slapped legal notices to 14 Reels Plus after they failed to keep their promise and pay his pending remuneration. This news created a sensation and the producers came out with a different version from their side.

Keeping all these aside, Sharwanand is charging no remuneration for his next film Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas suffered huge losses through Sharwanand’s Padi Padi Leche Manasu in the past. Sharwanand signed one more film for the producers and he decided to share the profits after the makers recover their investments and the losses of Padi Padi Leche Manasu. The project will be directed by Kishore Tirumala and will start rolling once Sharwanand is done with the shoot of Maha Samudram.