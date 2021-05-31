Viral Click: Pawan Kalyan with his son Akira Nandan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan enjoys a terrific craze in Telugu cinema. His son Akira Nandan is all grown up now. A recent picture of Akira with his father Pawan Kalyan is now going viral across the internet. Akira looks taller than his dad in the click. There are a lot of speculations about his acting debut but nothing has been finalized for now. Pawan Kalyan is on a break and he will resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake from July. The top actor got contracted with coronavirus recently and recovered completely.
Powerstar @PawanKalyan latest click with his son #Akhiranandan. ❤️#PawanKalyan #HariHaraVeeraMallu pic.twitter.com/oDMYSb0uXC
— VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) May 31, 2021