Viral Click: Pawan Kalyan with his son Akira Nandan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan enjoys a terrific craze in Telugu cinema. His son Akira Nandan is all grown up now. A recent picture of Akira with his father Pawan Kalyan is now going viral across the internet. Akira looks taller than his dad in the click. There are a lot of speculations about his acting debut but nothing has been finalized for now. Pawan Kalyan is on a break and he will resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake from July. The top actor got contracted with coronavirus recently and recovered completely.

