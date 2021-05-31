Incredible arguments in CBI court in Jagathi case

Even the smartest and shrewdest brains will be surprised at how the arguments go on in the courts sometimes. Maybe, this is why so many courtroom drama films and serials are made in all languages of the world. Coming to AP issues, interesting arguments are going on in the CBI court in the cases relating to the AP CM illegal assets cases.

The latest argument by the CM lawyers would certainly bewilder each and everyone. They were now arguing that the Chief Minister had nothing to do with the irregularities in the Jagathi Publications case. The CM lawyers filed a discharge petition urging the court remove the name of Mr. Jagan Reddy from the accused list. The most shocking part of this was that the CM lawyers had told the court that it was Vijay Sai Reddy who had don all these irregularities.

The interesting part of this was that the court allowed such arguments to continue despite the fact that Vijay Sai Reddy was the beneficiary of the MP post. He was stilling continuing in the Rajya Saba member seat which he got with the blessings of the CM alone. Moreover, Vijay Sai was named and almost functioning as the de facto Chief Minister of the North Andhra region.

Obviously, the CBI lawyers would not have put any objections to such arguments considering the influence that the AP regime had on Delhi. One wonders how long such illogical and incredible arguments would continue in such high profile cases.