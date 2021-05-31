Mahesh Babu sponsors vaccines on his father’s birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu is known for his charity work and he adopted two villages and provided all the facilities. Apart from these, he has been donating big for the heart operations for the children in association with Andhra Hospitals. Marking his father Superstar Krishna’s birthday, the actor sponsored coronavirus vaccination doses for the people of his adopted village Burripalem. All the people of the village aged above 18 years will be vaccinated through the vaccination drive which is arranged in association with Andhra Hospitals today. Mahesh Babu is on a break and he will return back to work in July.

