Pandemic Analysis: Producers in crisis, Stars hands full

The second wave of coronavirus shattered the dreams of several producers of Telugu cinema. Several Telugu movies that are announced for release during the crucial summer season are pushed and some of them had to end their theatrical run abruptly. There are several projects that are in the last leg of shoots and some of them are half done with the shoots. The producers are now under huge financial stress as they need to hold these projects till the situation turns normal. The final balance sheet of the project will be clear only after the release of the respective project.

The actors are Telugu cinema are not much worried as they are busy signing new projects. None of the actors slashed their remuneration and stood as a support for their producers during this crisis. Some of them are demanding a share from the profits instead of supporting the producers. Most of the stars preferred to charge the same they did before the pandemic arrived. The coronavirus pandemic left a stress among the producers but the story of stars is entirely different. Utilizing the break, most of the stars and young actors signed a bunch of new projects.