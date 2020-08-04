15 pan Indian projects getting ready

With Baahubali franchise erasing the language barriers between Indian films, all the filmmakers and directors are focused on Telugu movies. Some of them are joining hands with Telugu filmmakers so that the projects can release on a pan Indian scale. RRR is the country’s biggest feature film and the audience are eagerly waiting for the release. This happens to be the next project of SS Rajamouli after Baahubali: The Conclusion. Prabhas’s next film Radhe Shyam too will release in all the Indian languages next year.

Prabhas also signed a sci-fi entertainer in the direction of Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone is the leading lady. The film too will have a pan Indian release. Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s film Pushpa is announced for a pan Indian film. Pawan Kalyan and Krish will work for a periodic drama and considering the budget, the makers decided to release in all the Indian languages. Allu Arjun’s 21st film with Koratala Siva too is a pan Indian project which got its official announcement recently.

Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh is shot completely in Mumbai and the film will have a grand release in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam along with Telugu. Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will team up in 2022 and Mahesh Babu will make his pan Indian debut with this big-budget film. Apart from these, several medium budget films too are aiming a pan Indian release soon.

Adivi Sesh who shot fame with thrillers is busy with Major and the film releases in all the languages. Nithiin will join the pan Indian actors’ list with Power Peta which will be made as a franchise. Nikhil’s action thriller Karthikeya 2 concept has enough span and the makers are considering releasing the film in multiple languages. Manchu Vishnu’s Mosagallu, Manchu Manoj’s Aham Brahmasmi, Aadhi Sai Kumar’s action thriller and Karanam Malleswari biopic too are gearing up for pan Indian release. Almost 15 Telugu films are aiming for a pan Indian release in the next couple of years.