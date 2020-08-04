Ram Charan in talks for a bilingual?

Telugu360 was the first to reveal that Mythri Movie Makers locked Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film who shot fame with Karthi’s Khaidi. The project may not happen anytime soon but the producers asked Lokesh Kanagaraj to work on a script that suits Ram Charan. Lokesh Kanagaraj who completed Vijay’s Master will start the shoot of Khaidi 2 next year. He is expected to turn free in 2022 and he will direct a Telugu-Tamil bilingual then.

Lokesh Kanagaraj promised that he would come up with an exciting script considering Charan in mind. If things fall in the right place, the project will start once Ram Charan and Lokesh Kanagaraj are completely free from all their current projects. Ram Charan is holding talks with Vamshi Paidipally for a film and he has RRR, Acharya in the pipeline. The actor is packed until the end of 2022. Ram Charan and Lokesh Kanagaraj project may not happen anytime soon.