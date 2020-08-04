Nani about the iconic scene in Jersey

Jersey stands as one of the best films in Nani’s career. The emotional entertainer won the hearts of the audience. The train scene is quite emotional and it received much appreciation from the audience. Nani never felt that the episode receives much appreciation from the audience. “I was just present and performed as per the instruction. There was no preparation for the scene in advance. This may be the reason why it came out quite well and struck many hearts” said Nani.

Jersey is now being remade with the same name and Shahid Kapoor is the lead actor in this sports drama that is directed by Goutam Tinnanuri. Sithara Entertainments bankrolled the original and Dil Raju, Allu Aravind are the producing Jersey in Bollywood. Nani is busy with Tuck Jagadish and has several films lined up.