Jagan afraid of facing election, says Yanamala

Former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and the ruling YSRCP leaders should come forward to face the challenge thrown to them by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the 3 capitals decision.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the CM and his party Ministers and MLAs have clearly developed a fear complex about facing the elections just because their government’s rising unpopularity all over the State. From the beginning, Jagan Reddy adopted destructive policies rather than development-oriented programmes.

In a statement here, the Opposition Leader in Council termed it as ridiculous on the part of the YSRCP to kill Amaravati when the Ministers were talking about comprehensive development of all the 3 regions in the State. The ruling party should realise that the question of caste, region or religion would not arise but the overall development of the State could be achieved with Amaravati as Capital.

The TDP leader told the YSRCP leaders that a greater damage would be done to AP if 3 Capitals became a reality. Already, the Jagan Reddy regime has pushed the State into doldrums, chaos and turmoil during its 14 months. The economists were predicting that the coming years would be as bad as the first year of the YSRCP regime.

Stating that no development took place in Rayalaseema in the last one year, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that the CM was only cheating the people of Seema districts by promising Judicial Capital in Kurnool. Actually, this was not in the hands of the AP Government. The AP High Court was established in Amaravati only after an order was issued by the President of India in consultation with the Supreme Court.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu asked how the Government could go ahead with the shifting of Capital when Amaravati was already selected as per the laws and also developed to a large extent. The idea of developing 3 Capitals was nothing but an effort to betray and cheat the people of the whole state. The people should be alert and do everything possible to protect their future from the destructive policies of Mr. Jagan Reddy.

The TDP leader said after Mahamad Bin Tuglaq shifted his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad and, again from Daulatabad to Delhi, his people saw irreparable damage. That had emptied the treasury and ultimately led to the collapse and fall of the Tuglaq dynasty. Same thing is likely to happen in Andhra Pradesh. If people won’t protect the state from the present threat, the future is going to be bleak and AP would suffer serious financial setbacks.