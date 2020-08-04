Dil Raju sets up interesting combinations

Top producer Dil Raju is one producer who knows the game of cinema well. He worked with all the top and young actors of Telugu cinema. At the same time, Raju got associated with several concept-based films. After the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, the producers are left in financial stress. Most of them are not aware of after pandemic situations. Dil Raju is focused on scripts and he is spending 6-7 hours on a regular basis and is picking up scripts.

Raju is in plans to make small budget films on his banner with big associations. Directors like Anil Ravipudi, Vamshi Paidipally, Sukumar, Sriram Venu and others are working on the scripts. All these directors would pen the scripts and will supervise the projects. Dil Raju will be sharing the profits from the films instead of paying them hefty paycheques. Dil Raju already gave his nod for Anil Ravipudi for a script and some other projects are in pipeline.

This would be a good game of big names associated for films that would be made on stringent budgets. Such projects are the need of the hour for Telugu cinema.