5 reasons why Jagan won’t accept Naidu challenge for polls

Firstly, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is currently very, very busy to shift Secretariat and CMO to Visakhapatnam to start governance from there from August 15 itself. The CM is giving an undivided attention to this. He has no time for accepting political challenges.

Secondly, Mr. Jagan Reddy believes in gaining the trust and credibility of his own close followers and party functionaries but won’t care for the larger public opinion. In the first 14 months of his rule itself, the CM has unveiled how much of an adamant ruler and how unhesitating to break laws, Constitution and democratic traditions.

Thirdly, YSR son has been from the beginning in the habit to do exactly opposite of what Chandrababu Naidu would do. While Naidu constructed Praja Vedika, he demolished it in the first two days itself. Naidu planned for developing a centrally located Capital city that would have a global potential to attract investments. Whereas, Jagan preferred 3 Capitals model that would enable his future political plans to take ultimate control of the whole State for the next 30 years which is what his dream and personal conviction.

Fourthly, Mr. Jagan Reddy has no reason to be afraid of the AP voters or the Opposition unity as long as he has got blessings from a section of the BJP national leaders. He has got managers who can get anything done in Delhi power corridors, in the courts and what not.

Fifth and last, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy cannot afford to confront the voters in an election right now, considering rising dissatisfaction from all sections against his policies on sand, liquor, Amaravati, demolitions, welfare, mining, political harassment, ill treatment to Dalits and so on. No doubt, Chandrababu has quickly caught the public pulse that the common voter is no longer in a mood to accept the CM’s hasty decisions. Why, then, would Jagan Reddy take a risk at this time?