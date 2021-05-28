16 health hubs in AP, each pvt hospital to get 5 acres: Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday announced the setting up of 16 health hubs across the state to enhance medical infrastructure in AP.

These health hubs will come up in major cities and towns across AP like Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry etc.

He directed officials to bring policy on health hubs within a month.

Jagan asked officials to acquire at least 30 acres in each of these 16 health hubs.

He instructed officials to allot five acres to each private hospital which promises to invest Rs 100 crore within three years to build multi-specialty, super-specialty hospitals.

Jagan said if this policy is effectively implemented, then AP will get around 80 super specialty, multi specialty hospitals in AP within three years.

Jagan questioned who is responsible for people from AP being forced to move to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru for Covid treatment now.

He said the previous governments totally neglected health care sector in AP due to which there are no adequate hospitals in AP now and are forced to travel to other states for treatment.