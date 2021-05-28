Pre-look of Nikhil’s 18 Pages

Young actor Nikhil is busy with a couple of projects. He is quite active on social media and is helping the needy during this pandemic season. The makers of his next film 18 Pages announced that the first look will be out on June 1st. The makers released the pre-look poster today. 18 Pages is a romantic entertainer that is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. Nikhil and Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors and GA2 Pictures, Sukumar Writings are the producers. Gopi Sundar is the music director of 18 Pages and the film releases next year. Nikhil is also shooting for Karthikeya 2 in the direction of Chandoo Mondeti.

