KTR fires on Modi for Covid vaccine shortage in all States!

TRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding him responsible for the shortage of Covid vaccine in all the States.

KTR said that the Centre has kept 85% of the total vaccines availability under its control and left just 15% quota to all the States which is in no way sufficient to meet the huge demand in States.

KTR accused Modi of lacking foresight in handling Covid vaccination in the country saying that Modi exported Covid vaccines manufactured in India to foreign countries without thinking about our own needs first.

He said though all the States are willing to spend money to procure vaccines and vaccinate their population, there are no adequate supplies available in the market.

Despite States floated global tenders to procure vaccines from global manufacturers, there is not much response as there is great demand for vaccines all over the country and global manufacturers have tied up with other countries for vaccine supplies.

He questioned vaccine companies of fixing different prices for Centre and State governments.

KTR asked Modi to take corrective measures at least now to ensure vaccination for all Indians by this year-end.