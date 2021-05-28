In The Name of God Teaser : Passion and Gore !

Aha OTT is all set to roll out another direct Telugu web-series. This time Aha has gone a step forward and is bringing an intriguing crime drama.

Titled ‘In The Name of God,’ the web-series stars Priyadarshi and Nandini Rai in the lead roles. The trailer is launched and Darshi flips in a never before role.

Packed with lust and avenges, Darshi involves in dreadful crimes. The trailer runs on the backdrop of Jagapathi Babu’s voice over and the vehicle ‘Thar’ plays a crucial role in this web-series.

Despite no dialogue to any of the lead actors, ‘In The Name of God’ appears to have enough content to woo the viewers.

Directed by Vidya Saagar, director Suresh Krissna of ‘Basha’ fame is producing the web-series.

The web-series will be streaming from June. The date is not locked yet.