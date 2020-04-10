16 new cases pushes Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 487

Sixteen persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Telangana on Friday, pushing the state’s tally to 487.

According to a bulletin of the Health Department on Friday night, the total number of active cases in hospitals stands at 430.

So far 45 persons have recovered and discharged while 12 have died.

Though Health Minister Etela Rajender had said Thursday that said 60 to 70 patients were likely to be discharged, no one was discharged on Friday.

Rajender also hoped that by April 22 all those under treatment would recover and be discharged from hospitals.

“Till date there is no evidence of community transmission in Telangana,” the bulletin said. As many as 101 hotspots were identified in the state

Six diagnostic labs are functioning round the clock to test the samples. The family contacts and secondary contacts of those at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi are being traced, tracked, tested and treated for Covid-19.