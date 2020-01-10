2 agitations in North Andhra: Vizag Capital

The North Andhra YCP leaders are fixed that Vizag is the new AP Capital. But, to their utter dismay, the anti-Vizag Capital agitation is reaching a peak in all other parts of the state. The Amaravati JAC is beginning anti-Capital shifting agitation even in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. The TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders are convinced that even Vizag people are unhappy over 3 Capitals. They are openly saying that the Pulivendula YSR loyalists mafia would loot and grab lands and properties in North Andhra. The average people in Vizag are not socio-politically strong like the people in Guntur and Krishna districts to counter Kadapa gangs.

There are new doubts whether CM Jagan Reddy could be able to shift Capital in the face of all-round opposition and his own Rs 43,000 Cr CBI cases. As a last resort, North Andhra YCP leaders are now threatening to launch a pro-Vizag Capital agitation. Their conviction is that the people are fixed that their region got a golden opportunity. They are not ready to lose this ‘One Chance’ that Jagan Reddy has given them. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Minister Avanti Srinivas are provoking regional feelings to discredit TDP in their region. But, the TDP leaders are boldly saying that their anti-Vizag Capital agitation will be continued in Vizag itself. No doubt, utter confusion of multiple agitations is sweeping North Andhra people ahead of local body elections.