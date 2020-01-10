Allu Arjun about Trivikram’s scriptwriting technique

Trivikram is undoubtedly one of the best writers and directors of Telugu cinema. Apart from a strong presentation, his sensible scriptwriting and strong dialogues made him sit on the top. Trivikram and Allu Arjun are teaming up for the third time with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. During the tv interviews, Allu Arjun revealed the techniques of Trivikram’s screenwriting.

“Trivikram is one of the best writers. He comes to sets with a great script. On the sets too, between the breaks or scene gaps, he keeps improvising the episodes. He is so spontaneous that if we get a new thought, he implements it soon and betters the scene. This helps the film big time. He is also well aware of the film’s flow which happens to be his greatest strength” said Allu Arjun. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is carrying massive expectations and is hitting the screens on January 12th for Sankranthi.