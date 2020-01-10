Sarileru Neekevvaru first review from AP, not Overseas

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana granted permissions for special shows and price hike for Sankranthi biggies. Sarileru Neekevvaru is releasing soon after 12 AM on January 11th in Andhra Pradesh while in Telangana it would start from 7 AM. Usually, the first reviews of Telugu films step out from the overseas audience as they get early premieres. For a change, the overseas audience will get the first report of Sarileru Neekevvaru from India. The overseas premieres will start from the afternoon of January 10th which is after the completion of mid-night shows in Andhra Pradesh.

This is the first time in the recent times that the overseas audience will have to wait for the first report from India. Sarileru Neekevvaru is carrying terrific expectations and is directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead actors and the film is gearing up for a record release. The movie is set to thrill all the sections of audience from January 11th.