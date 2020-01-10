House arrests of TDP and JAC leaders: Police Rajyam

The AP Police continued the house arrests of TDP ex MLAs and ex Ministers today also to suppress the rising Amaravati Capital agitation. MP Kesineni Nani, ex Minister Devineni Uma, ex MLA Bonda Uma, ex MLA Bode Prasad and scores of opposition activists were arrested. The Vijayawada police locked up the Amaravati JAC Office once again saying that the location of this office is causing traffic and law and order problems on the national highway in Benz Circle. The police blocked entrance gate of Vedika Function Hall. Its owners were served notices not to allow JAC office to continue from its premises. The police also refused permission to the women’s pro-Amaravati rally in Bandar Road.

In Amaravati Capital villages, the heavy police force arrived and barbed wire barricades were set up at the main centres. At Mandadam village, the devotees were not allowed to go to the Poleramma temple to offer their Friday puja. Tensions prevailed there as the police refused to relax 144 Section to give permission for temple puja. Farmers were placed under preventive arrests.

The police also prevented Tullur farmers to put up their protest tents in the village square. The police restrictions significantly increased as the anti-Capital shifting agitation is picking up momentum.