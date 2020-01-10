Darbar Day1 AP/TS Collections – Good Opening

Darbar first day collections

Darbar has taken a good opening in the Telugu states with a distributor share of 4.40 Cr. This is the third highest opener for Rajnikanth behind 2.0 & Kabali & All-Time fourth-highest opener among dubbed films. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 15 Cr. The film has a free ground today as Sankranthi releases will start taking over theatres from tomorrow.

Below are the area wise Day 1 Share

AreaFirst day Collections
Nizam2.03 Cr
Ceeded0.66 Cr
UA0.44 Cr
Guntur0.40 Cr
East0.28 Cr
West0.18 Cr
Krishna0.24 Cr
Nellore0.17 Cr
AP/TS:4.40 Cr
