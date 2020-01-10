Darbar Day1 AP/TS Collections – Good Opening

Darbar first day collections

Darbar has taken a good opening in the Telugu states with a distributor share of 4.40 Cr. This is the third highest opener for Rajnikanth behind 2.0 & Kabali & All-Time fourth-highest opener among dubbed films. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 15 Cr. The film has a free ground today as Sankranthi releases will start taking over theatres from tomorrow.

Below are the area wise Day 1 Share

Area First day Collections Nizam 2.03 Cr Ceeded 0.66 Cr UA 0.44 Cr Guntur 0.40 Cr East 0.28 Cr West 0.18 Cr Krishna 0.24 Cr Nellore 0.17 Cr

AP/TS: 4.40 Cr