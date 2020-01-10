Darbar Day1 AP/TS Collections – Good Opening

Darbar first day collections
Darbar has taken a good opening in the Telugu states with a distributor share of 4.40 Cr. This is the third highest opener for Rajnikanth behind 2.0 & Kabali & All-Time fourth-highest opener among dubbed films. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 15 Cr. The film has a free ground today as Sankranthi releases will start taking over theatres from tomorrow.
Below are the area wise Day 1 Share
|Area
|First day Collections
|Nizam
|2.03 Cr
|Ceeded
|0.66 Cr
|UA
|0.44 Cr
|Guntur
|0.40 Cr
|East
|0.28 Cr
|West
|0.18 Cr
|Krishna
|0.24 Cr
|Nellore
|0.17 Cr
|AP/TS:
|4.40 Cr
