Samantha in Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram

Ajay Bhupathi made a sensational debut with RX 100 and the film ended up as a smashing hit. But he had to wait for over a year and a half to lock his second project Maha Samudram, a multi-starrer film. He was quite confident about the script that he wanted to do the film at any cost. Sharwanand is on board as one of the lead actors in this multi-starrer. Top actress Samantha is said to have given her nod for the film recently. Samantha loved the emotional content and she could not say no.

Maha Samudram starts rolling soon and the other lead actor is currently finalized. Ajay Bhupathi is giving final touches for the script and the lead actors, technicians are finalized currently. More details about the film will be announced soon.