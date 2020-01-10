Civic Body Polls: TRS MLAs in ‘Trishanku Swarga’?

Following a statement given by the supremo of TRS party Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao during a meeting held here on Thursday, the situation of MLAs from the ruling party has become as like as ‘Trishanku Swarga’ (It was build middle of the earth and the sky by saint Viswamitra for King Trishanku. Later the king didn’t get place in either Swarga Lokha or Bhoo Lokha-Earth).

Mr. KCR said in the meeting that full powers were given to the MLAs from the party in selecting and issuing B-forms to the candidates at Wards and Division level in upcoming Municipal Polls.

The CM also said that the Ministers and MPs would not interfere in the selection of candidates. “Meanwhile, the responsibility of victory is on MLAs. They are also the responsible persons in defeat of the candidates. They are given full powers in selecting candidates in Municipal Elections. MPs, Ministers and other senior leaders will only involve in campaign. All should work for the victory of our candidates once they are announced,” the CM said.

Now, the MLAs are feeling it as a big-task to them among adverse situations in their respective assembly segments. “We felt very happy when the CM gave us full powers in selecting candidates. But, making us responsible for victories and defeats are very big tasks,” an MLA from the ruling party told telugu360.com

Another MLA expressed his worry on how they ask votes from people as they failed in fulfilling their promises that were announced during assembly polls. “We made many promises and did not fulfil a single one due to lack of funds and support from the government. We are seeking the release of MLA development funds since 2018 assembly elections. Public are very angry on us in failing in fulfilling 2Bed Room Houses and other local issues,” the MLA said.

Majority of MLAs are expressing the similar opinion. “The government announced Rs. 540 crore of funds for Assembly Constituent development. Rs. 10 crore was released for the development of Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla segments which are represented by the Chief Minister KCR, his nephew Mr. Harish Rao and his son Mr. KTR. Other MLAs did not get the fund. No such funds were released to other assembly segments,” they said.

Another MLA said that majority of legislatures are bound to few routine welfare schemes like CMRF and others. Besides these they are limited their role in laying foundation stones for few works which may never complete in their 5-year term,” he said. The MLAs are asking how they could go before voters seeking votes in municipal elections without making any development.