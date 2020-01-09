Pic Talk: Mass Mahesh In Lungi

The countdown for ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ has come down to just one day and the makers teased Mahesh fans with a mass poster.

Donning a lungi, Mahesh is seen in a ‘Kirrak’ pose and of course this is going to appeal for his fans. We had seen glimpses of Mahesh in lungi in the trailer and this pic entices the fans even more.

This is the ‘Mind Block’ song choreographed by Sekhar master which is going to come in the end of the film and will be an eye and visual feast. What else is needed.

The song will also have surprising elements but the makers are keeping everything under the wraps.