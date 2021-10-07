2 Ex-ministers, 1 ex-MLA in touch with Pawan Kalyan?

Is Pawan Kalyan finally shedding his diffidence and planning something big in politics? Has he decided to focus more on political issues and take key decisions with respect to strengthening the party organisationally? It appears so.

If his attempt to perform Shramadanam over bad conditions was an indication of his new-found intent, his recent speech at Rajahmundry is being seen as a giveaway of his political intentions. Speaking at Rajahmundry, he said that he was in talks with some big ticket politicians and that they would soon join the party. Sources watching Jana Sena say that two former ministers and and a former MLA are in touch with Pawan Kalyan.

Jana Sena watchers say that Vizag north MLA and senior leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao could join the party. Similarly, former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, who is currently in the BJP is said to be in touch with Pawan Kalyan. Pawan is said to be in touch with some key leaders who were earlier with Praja Rajyam Party and then moved to other parties.

Another name doing round is that of Kamineni Srinivas. Kamineni is quite close to Chandrababu Naidu. This, the party watchers say, could help in bringing Kamma social community closer to the Jana Sena. Kamineni is a senior politician and has considerable influence in Krishna district.