2024 poll: Prashant Kishor team begins work for Jagan

Political and election strategist Prashant Kishor has entered Andhra Pradesh administrative scene yet again. There are still four years left for 2024 elections but CM Jagan has already begun his election work. This time, the PK team is going to play a crucial role in village-level and ward-level activities. For this, a new Field Level Organisation is being formed and this would be functioning under the direct control of the PK team. This agency will keep a close vigil and virtually control ‘volunteers’ network all over the state.

It is well known that the village secretariats idea was given by Prashant Kishor. CM Jagan has duly implemented this and formed the necessary village level set-up. Now, after one year of his rule, Jagan Reddy has brought in PK once again into the picture. The PK team is being given all the powers to oversee distribution of all government benefits to voters at street and family levels through the eyes and ears of volunteers.

The PK is also going to recruit mandal level organisers to control the volunteers network directly. Practically, the revenue officials at different levels including District Collector may no longer be in the picture. As on today, both Jagan Reddy and PK team were considering ‘volunteers’ crucial for bringing the YCP back to power in 2024 polls. As of now, they are still under control of the Government employees. But, soon, they will come under total control of the private teams engaged by the ruling party. PK strategy is to project volunteers more as YCP agents and less as Government functionaries. So that the voters, who get benefits under different programmes, will continue to patronise the YCP rule for years to come.