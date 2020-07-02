Nithiin to tie the knot in Taj Falaknuma Palace

Young actor Nithiin and his girlfriend Shalini got engaged this year. Nithiin planned a lavish destination wedding in Dubai in April but his plans got shelved with the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. After waiting for a couple of months, Nithiin and Shalini’s families decided to head for a simple wedding following all the government issued guidelines.

Nithiin will tie the knot on July 26th and the wedding will take place in the prestigious Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The wedding will have a limited presence of family members and close friends. Nithiin who is on a break will return back to work from September or October. He will resume the work for Rang De and he will move on to Check after he completes Rang De. Nithiin is in plans to complete the shoot of both these projects by the end of this year.