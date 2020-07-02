Naga Babu responds about Niharika’s Wedding

Mega girl Niharika Konidela is all set to get hitched soon. Soon after the news broke out about her marriage, the actress herself introduced her husband-to-be Chaitanya Jonnalagadda to the world through her Instagram page. The duo looked beautiful together and the engagement will take place soon. During his recent interview, Niharika’s father Naga Babu responded about her wedding.

“It is not a public event to discuss or reveal much. It is the wedding of my daughter and is a family affair” said Naga Babu. Niharika’s engagement with Chaitanya will take place on August 13th and the wedding date is yet to be locked. The duo may get married in December this year. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan along with the family members will attend the engagement ceremony. Niharika decided to quit films after a series of attempts in Tollywood.