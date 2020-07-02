Allu Aravind’s offer for Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju made all the arrangements for the release of his next film ‘V’ for summer after which the coronavirus pandemic struck hard. Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are the lead actors in this stylish action thriller. Amazon Prime quoted a price of Rs 25 crores for the digital rights of the film after the theatres are shut. Dil Raju was not much interested as he predicted that the theatres would reopen sometime in July or August for sure. But this not happen.

Raju is back in talks with Amazon Prime and he is confident in getting a stunning deal for the project. Allu Aravind who floated his OTT platform Aha has now offered a deal for Dil Raju. The quote is said to be Rs 30 crores. Dil Raju is yet to take a call on the deal. Nani is not so interested in a digital release for the film but Raju is quite confident on convincing him if he gets the best deal. Mohanakrishna Indraganti is the director of V.