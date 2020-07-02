Pawan Kalyan ‘ Deeksha ‘ for the nation

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has taken up a 4-month long penance for the well-being and recovery of the nation from multiple threats of Coronavirus, economic crisis and destruction of livelihoods. He started Chathurmasya Deeksha and he will be taken only one meal a day for the next four months. There will be no regular dinner. He will take just some milk and fruits after sunset till the penance is over.

Senani’s political secretary P. Hari Prasad says that for nearly two decades, Senani has been doing this deeksha and this time it is dedicated for the national and global wellbeing in times of pandemic crisis. Pawan will take ‘satvic’ food which is light, vegetarian food completely. He will totally stay away from non-vegetarian dishes during this time. At the end of the four months, he will wrap up his penance by taking satvic vegetarian food for dinner on the final day.

Senani is especially concerned about the daily wagers, migrant workers and those depending on the traditional caste professions like weavers, hawkers, tailors and all. They were badly hit financially, psychologically and personally. They have lost their livelihoods. Senani’s strong wish is for early recovery of these people from these difficult times.